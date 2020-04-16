MVIL backs govt response

Chief Executive Officer Michael Makap and his staff presented water, soft drinks, coffee, tea, sugar and biscuits on Tuesday at the National Operations Centre at Morauta Haus.

Acting Deputy Police Commissioner and State of Emergency Operations Commander, Donald Yamasombi, said: “We have staff who maintain this call centre 24 hours every day and in order to keep them going, such donation go a long way. For MVIL to come on board and give this donation will surely sustain us to fight this pandemic into the future.

“We can’t do it on our own. We need everyone to work together in fighting this pandemic. On behalf of SOE Controller Mr David Manning, I want to thank the staff and management of MVIL for their generosity and assistance towards this cause.”

Meanwhile, Makap also pledged MVIL's support to the Joint Agency Task Force to disseminate essential COVID-19 information and materials to the communities.

Makap said: “As a state-owned enterprise we have a corporate responsibility to give back to the community and thus, MVIL will also assist in publishing and disseminating essential information to the community regarding the COVID -19 pandemic.”