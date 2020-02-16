More students arrive from China

Forty-nine students transited through Hong Kong while four came through Narita in Japan.

It was reported that the students were thoroughly screened and their supplementary health declaration entry forms were collected for further surveillance by the rapid response and surveillance team.

This newsroom was told that all these students were quarantined in China before being released.

However, it is understood the students will be kept in Port Moresby within the 14-day incubation surveillance period.

This is the second lot. The first group of students arrived on Friday and were met by Civil Aviation Minister, Lekwa Gure, and Communications Minister Timothy Masiu.

(Students being screened on Friday at the Jackson’s International Terminal)