Minister warns against Pangu Pati scam

This follows a recent development involving person(s) identifying themselves as representatives of Pangu Pati and requesting membership sign-up and fees from individuals around Maprik district.

It has been alleged that some ‘person of interest’ belonging to a newly established church have been prompting individuals to sign up for membership with promises of thousands of kina credited into their accounts as rewards; those who sign up are asked to do so with a certain amount, including a cost of K50 or more.

It was further alleged that at some instances, an original member of Pangu Pati, Sir Peter Lus’ name, had also been used to gain the locals’ trust.

A recent visit to the District had prompted the Minister to shed light on this issue; beginning from Albinama in Bumbita – Muhian LLG and on to Kwimbu – Yamil – Tamawi LLG.

Minister Simon said this is a scam that has been initiated by some sick-minded people, adding that Pangu Pati has not yet officially opened its doors for interested people to become members.

Minister Simon acknowledged that though Sir Peter is one of the founding fathers of Pangu Pati, the old Pati is no longer in operation, hence he is the only member of Parliament that is attached with the party at the moment.

He said if there is anything about Pangu Pati that the people are interested in, it should come straight from him.

(File picture)