Mining firm partners with police

The MOA was signed on January 17 in Port Moresby and reinforces the commitment between the RPNGC and MCGL. MCGL is owned by Harmony, the operator of the Hidden Valley Mine in Morobe.

“Harmony Hidden Valley are proud of our strong working relationship in helping to facilitate law and order in the Wau/Bulolo districts,” Hidden Valley Mine General Manager, Gary Davies, said.

He stated that the MOA reinforces the company’s commitment in working together with the RPNGC in a transparent and open manner.

Police Commissioner David Manning, who signed the MOA on behalf of the RPNGC, said the role of the RPNGC is to serve the people of PNG by protecting life and property, preserving peace and safety, preventing crime and upholding the law at all times.

“In doing so the RPNGC acknowledges the importance of maintaining and preserving good order for a harmonious relationship between the mine and the affected community,” he stated.

“The MOA outlines how the MCGL and the RPNGC will work together to address law and order issues within the district.”

Davies said the MOA also outlines Harmony’s commitment to anti-bribery and corruption when working with state agencies such as the RPNGC and Harmony’s voluntary commitment to the principles of security and human rights, the code of conduct for law enforcement officials, the use of force and firearms by law enforcement officials and guidelines on the deployment of RPNGC units to assist with Hidden Valley law and order.

(Hidden Valley Mine General Manager, Gary Davies, and Police Commissioner David Manning reinforcing their commitment during the MOA signing last Friday in Port Moresby. Pictured from left to right: Davies, MCGL Social Performance and Communities Manager Geoffrey Fahey, PPC Morobe Superintendent Alex N’Drasal, Acting Director Legal, Superintendent Francis Aigilo and Commissioner David Manning)