Military police back RPNGC

However, their director said they were unable to hand over the suspects immediately as process had to be followed.

“On the same day we managed to detain two suspects,” Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Timo said.

“The following day on Sunday we managed to get another one, who happened to be the main suspect. It took a bit of a while because they are not ordinary people; they are servicemen, members of the Defence Force. And we also have processes to have them detained and all that so that took a little bit of time, so the anticipated time of handing them over on Monday and Tuesday failed and we managed to do it today.”

Lt Col Timo, who joined NCD/Central Commander, Anthony Wagambie Jnr, and Metropolitan Superintendent, Perou N’Dranou, at today’s press conference, said his presence demonstrates their joint efforts in addressing the issue.

He further stated that those involved in the confrontation following the pronouncement of the chief inspector’s death will be disciplined accordingly.

“This is now being dealt with by the police and I am not at liberty to disclose this kind of information,” said Lt Col Timo.

“That will be done by the (police) commissioner where he feels appropriate.

“I am just here to ensure that our handover is done smoothly and at the same time, show to the public that the defence force is also mindful of things like this. We do not condone this kind of activity.”

He said they will take every measure possible to ensure that perpetrators are dealt with accordingly.

“And that will only be determined by an independent court.”

(PNGDF Military Police director, Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Timo)