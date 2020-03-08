Maru hosts meeting for large scale investments

Maru said some potential projects discussed will involve investments of over K100 million.

Yangoru-Saussia MOP Richard Maru said one proposed project worth over K100 million will be transformational in terms of scale, technology, permanent employment opportunities, large business spin- off opportunities and the vast market opportunities of new products they will produce in the District.

The MP said it is not an easy task convincing the right partners that their investment will be safe and they generate acceptable returns for their shareholders.

Maru said the Yangoru-Saussia District Development Authority’s investments in infrastructure, law & order, Education and utilities has been part of our deliberate strategy to make the District an attractive destination for investments.

He said the successful completion of the construction phase of the Chicken & Eggs project at Huaripmo and the commencement of the production phase as well as the chicken out-grower program will be a significant boost to the District in attracting investment partners.

Picture: Office of the Member for Yangoru-Saussia