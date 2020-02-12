Marape urges MPs to work together

Prime Minister James Marape, when welcoming the MPs, urged them to work together and serve the people to the best of their ability.

Marape is confident that 2020 will be the year of transformation and implementation.

When welcoming the Members of Parliament at the first session, Marape urged them to work together in a unified spirit and serve the people well.

The Prime Minister also urged the leaders to focus on their main responsibility and that is to lead the people with distinction and abstain from corrupt practices.

He went on and challenged the MPs to uphold the integrity of the office they hold and always follow what is right.

Parliament session will continue for two weeks before rising.