Manus police report escape of prisoners

Manus Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said most of the offenders were charged for minor offences whilst four were for indictable offences.

He said they could have used hacksaw blades to cut the iron bar and made their escape from the cell.

So far, three have surrendered to Police, including a murder suspect.

PPC Yapu, who was frustrated over the escape of the prisoners, had directed his Police Station Commander to investigate and take appropriate actions.

He said if there was any negligence on the part of the RPNGC members who were on duty then they should be disciplined.

He also stressed that some of the offenders in custody were charged for various criminal offences and were waiting for their appearance in court.

The PPC highlighted that currently there is no magistrate on ground to hear their cases.

“The former Senior Provincial Magistrate, Ben Kome, had transferred out of the province and we are still waiting for new magistrates to arrive in Lorengau to fast track the fresh cases with other trial and committal cases,” stated Yapu.

He has advised his officers to release on bail offenders charged with minor offences and advised them to appear in court when a magistrate is available.