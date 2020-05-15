Manning signs contract as Commissioner of Police

Governor General Sir Bob Dadae signed Commissioner Manning’s contract together with seven other heads of departments and agencies for a term of 4 years at the Government House in Port Moresby.

The ceremony was witnessed by Secretary of Department of Personnel Management, Taies Sansan and Foreign Affairs Secretary Barbara Age.

After the swearing in ceremony, Manning thanked the Marape-Steven Government for having the confidence and giving him the mandate to command the Police force.

“This signing ceremony is a significant event at this point in time. It puts to rest a lot of issues and it gives me the confidence to take on the challenge without any hesitation,” Manning stated.

“I want to thank the Marape-Steven Government for having the trust and confidence in me. I have already looked into key priority areas within the police force to improve the policing services to the country.”

He said the immediate priority now is to ensure the COVID-19 SOE operation nationwide is successfully accomplished and society adapts to the new normal at the earliest.