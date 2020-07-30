Manning appeals to citizens

As Port Moresby records an increase in COVID-19 community transmission, Manning says self-defense is the best defense we can have against the virus.

Following the hike of the coronavirus cases and reported community transmission in Port Moresby, Controller of State of Emergency David Manning has appealed to citizens to adhere to the new normal.

Citizens must continue to wear masks in public places, keep 1-1.5 meters apart, regularly wash hands with soap and water, cough into your elbows and stay at home as much as possible.

He said the government is doing their best to provide the possible response to this escalating pandemic.

“Noken wetim gavman long tokim yu long werim mask, safe distansing or long wasim han. Olgeta toksave mipla givim pinis long taim blong SOE kam nau. Difens blong banisim yu long COVID-19 olsem Gavana Parkop i tok, harim tok.”

Manning has also commended our health workers who are braving the front line; attending to COVID-19 patients.

“The government will continue to give their best response, given our limited health capacity. Our health workers are doing a marvelous job. All we can do is to do the right thing and meet them halfway”, said Manning.

Meanwhile, citizens in Port Moresby are into their third day of lockdown with people slowly coming to terms with the mandatory requirement of wearing masks in public places.