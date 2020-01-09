Man in fishing gun incident passes away

The victim, Ngimuli Joel, aged 37 of Sone village, Baluan Island of Balopa LLG, was speared with a fishing gun on the left side of his abdomen, which penetrated out his right side.

Manus Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the incident occurred on December 28th during a homebrew brawl at Sone village, Baluan Island.

The victim was transported by boat to Lorengau General Hospital and underwent an operation to remove the spear.

PPC Yapu said the six suspects currently in Police custody will now be charged for murder of one Ngimuli Joel. He appealed to the relatives of the deceased to remain calm and not to take law into their hands as the matter is now with Police.

In another incident, a vehicle hit a small girl near the Lorengau main market on Sunday January 5th. The victim was rushed to the Lorengau General Hospital and was admitted. She sustained injuries to her head and right hand while blood was flowing out her right ear.

“She is in a stable condition in the hospital,” said the PPC.

“The driver from the Community Development Division with the Manus Provincial Administration has been arrested and is now in Police custody.”

Yapu appealed to drivers to slow down and drive with due care and attention within the town areas.

Meantime, the three people reported missing when a boat capsized on Monday January 6th, whilst travelling back to Rambujo Island from Lorengau town, have been rescued.

They were rescued on Wednesday January 8th at the three islands near Tong Island in Rapatona LLG.

PPC Yapu sounded his warning again to boat owners and operators to take extra precaution whilst travelling out due to strong winds and rough seas.

“Your safety is paramount,” stated Yapu.