Man allegedly killed for wounding baby

Provincial police commander, Joseph Tabali, reported that the deceased, from Kokoda in Northern Province, went out drinking with his colleague on Sunday, August 2nd, after a disagreement with his wife.

The PPC said he returned home the next day (August 3rd) and had an argument with his wife.

“While arguing with his wife, he got a sawn timber that he meant to hit his wife with, but at the same time his wife was carrying their one-year-old baby,” said PPC Tabali.

“He accidentally hit their baby on the forehead, who received a big cut.”

Upon seeing her baby’s injury, the mother ran to a group of young men and told them what had happened.

As the group rushed towards the deceased, one of the men stoned him on his forehead.

He was rushed to the Open Bay Rural Health Centre but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The next day, the deceased’s body was transferred to the Nonga General Hospital morgue while his daughter was also brought there for further medical treatment.

The suspect has been apprehended while the coroner’s report has been submitted awaiting post-mortem.