LTI gets new acting director

Paranda has earned the respect of her peers being a senior instructor and has contributed to the management of LTI for several years.

She takes the interim post after the term of the previous director, Pauline Mogish, expired.

The Legal Training Institute is the only institution in PNG that administers legal training for upcoming lawyers in preparation for admission to the bar as lawyers.

The Prime Minister, while making the announcement, said he has confidence in her to lead in the development of upcoming lawyers of the country.

Prime Minister Marape also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing Director, Mogish, to LTI, especially in the expansion of its infrastructure.