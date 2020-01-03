Longest serving PNGean bishop laid to rest

He was the Bishop Emeritus of Kavieng.

Born on the 16th of October, 1945, at Ton Village, Masahet Island, in the Lihir Group of Islands, the late Bishop Ambrose Kiapseni was ordained a priest of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on the 7th of January, 1975.

On 12th May, 1991, he was ordained Bishop of Kavieng and resigned on the 22nd of June, 2018, making him the longest serving Papua New Guinean Roman Catholic bishop.

He passed away on the 20th of December, 2019.

In his eulogy, Fr Gerard Savian said the late Bishop Emeritus, Ambrose Kiapseni, lived an exemplary life of faith, love, service, humility, obedience and Christian charity as a child with his family in the village.

Fr Gerard said the Late Bishop Kiapseni was bishop of the OLSH Catholic Diocese of Kavieng for twenty-eight (28) years, two (2) months and fourteen (14) days at his official retirement on the 14th of August 2018. He had been a priest for thirteen (13) years. He was 74 years of age at his passing on the 20th of December 2019 at 09.30am at the MSC Centre, Kopkop.

Cardinal Sir John Ribat, Archbishop of Port Moresby, presided at the Requiem mass. Archbishop Francesco Panfilo sdb of the Archdiocese of Rabaul and Bishop Rochus Josef Tatamai MSC, Bishop of Kavieng Diocese, were concelebrants together with Fr Siby and Gianni OFM, Vicar Generals of Vanimo and Aitape Dioceses and several other priests from the three deaneries of Manus, Kavieng and Namatanai.

Governor Sir Julius Chan, a long-time friend and colleague in the leadership of Bp Ambrose, represented the Government together with several others while First Secretary Robin Brown delivered the Governor's condolence message, marking their long years and terms of collaboration throughout the State Church Partnership program in New Ireland Province.