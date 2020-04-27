Loan scheme for chicken farmers

Under the scheme stallholders chicken farmers can borrow from the bank to start their own chicken sheds.

Yangoru-Saussia MP, Richard Maru, recently met with Pipols Micronbank CEO, Anthony Dela Cruz, to inalise details with the Bank and the District.

Under the scheme, the farmer will be required to provide 30 percent equity whether building a small shed for 200 chickens or large shed for 4,000 or more chickens.

The Bank will provide 70 percent of the funding required for the shed which is guaranteed by YSDDA. The cheapest shed will be within K10,000.

An MOA is expected to be signed within the next week and the scheme launched next month.