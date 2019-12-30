Lawyer argues ‘Spill and Fill Policy’

The legal counsel to the PNG Communication Workers Union argues that the policy was executed even though the Enterprise Bargaining Agreement was still current and valid.

The spill and fill policy refers to a process whereby all or selected roles in an organisation are declared vacant, at which point the said employees are technically dismissed and invited to apply for new or revised positions created out of this process.

This policy got 300 employees terminated in 2015 without complying with the terms and conditions of the Enterprise Bargaining Agreement (EBA) 2010, which was originally signed by the PNG Communication Workers Union, Telikom management and the Department of Labor & Industrial Relations to accommodate the workers.

John Napu of Napu & Company Lawyers advised the Union executives that EBA is clearly current, valid and enforceable and that the mass termination was executed contrary to its terms and condition.

“In 2015, they were imposing a mass retrenchment on the employees, that’s in relation to the spill and fill exercise. The spill and fill is an imported concept which is not even known to this nation as 300 workers were terminated without a cause.”

Napu also stated that the spill and fill case against the Union workers was dismissed twice in the National Court, which was raised again on a third trial. However the decision of the National Court was nullified by the Supreme Court following an appeal.

He said following the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the appeal, he wants the company to settle this in a proper way instead of taking the matter back to court.

“I’m making a very strong appeal to the Telikom board, the management and its lawyers, I think we should talk settlement and I will be, in the next few days, writing to the Telikom lawyer that we should give commonsense and humility a chance.”

Meanwhile, a court hearing will be conducted next year.

(Article by Jamie Haro – third year UPNG Journalism student; Picture of John Napu)