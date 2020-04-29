Landslides block off Menyamya road

Landslides are affecting the far-flung district of Morobe Province, making travelling difficult.

A village leader at Angapena, Jack Joab, said a recent massive landslide has blocked off a number of roads, causing inconvenience to the travelling public.

“The rain has done a lot of damages to our only road into the district.”

Joab said though risky, vehicles had to navigate around the debris and continue on with their goods and passengers.

The bad weather has also delayed counting at the Menyamya by-elections at Menyamya station.

Meantime, officials are preparing to start the quality check of Menyamya ballots.