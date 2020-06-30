Kaiwi issued remand warrant for Bomana

Kaiwi, who has been charged with the alleged wilful murder of Jenelyn Kennedy, appeared for his first mention this morning.

He was brought to the District Court facility in an unmarked police vehicle and under heavy escort by CID officers.

Magistrate Tracy Ganai presided over the matter.

She explained that today’s mention was to read to Kaiwi his charges – which she did and he understood.

The magistrate had asked Kaiwi if he understood that he was being charged with wilful and unlawful murder under section 229 (1) of the PNG Criminal Code.

Police Prosecutor Polon Koniu, then asked that the matter be adjourned to July 30th, for prosecution to build the case.

The counsel who stood in to begin the court process for Kaiwi, asked the court that the suspect be kept at the Boroko holding cells.

However, Koniu argued that the suspect has now appeared before the court and there is a warrant application for him to be remanded at the Bomana Corrections Facility, with his personal safety also taken into consideration.

Magistrate Ganai agreed that the suspect did not need to be at the Boroko Police cells, and that court would issue a warrant for Kaiwi to be remanded at CS Bomana.

However, counsels will need to discuss the matter of safety with the police and the Correctional Services; it was not a matter for the court.

She also explained that prosecution has 3 months to put enough evidence together to try Kaiwi at the National Court.

Kaiwi is currently without legal representation and will need one when he returns to court on July 30th, 2020, at 9.30am.

Meantime, Kaiwi was taken back to the Boroko Police Station after court to be served with the remand warrant, and further interviews with Homicide.

Officer in Charge of the Test Compound at CS Bomana, Inspector Joe Yamason, said Kaiwi should be transferred later this afternoon.

(Kaiwi exiting the District Committal Court facility)