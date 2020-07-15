Kaiwi’s transfer application dismissed

Justice Panuel Mogish today ruled in favour of the State Solicitor, who was of the view that the application was incompetent.

Kaiwi’s lawyer argued that the defendant’s safety would be at risk, hence it would be safer for him at Boroko.

However, the judge ruled that the situation cannot be preempted and that administrative process be allowed to continue.

Kaiwi will remain at Bomana as per the normal process while his case undergoes the Committal Court process in the District Court. He is expected back at the Waigani District Court on July 30th, 2020, at 9.30am.

Kaiwi has been held in quarantine at the CS Test Compound since his arrival on July 1st. His 14-day quarantine period ends today.

Speaking during his transfer to Bomana on July 1, Officer in Charge of the CS Test Compound, Inspector Joe Yamason, confirmed that Kaiwi will remain there as per COVID-19 quarantine protocols, and then be moved to the main compound.

Kaiwi is charged with the alleged wilful murder of Jenelyn Kennedy, his 19-year-old partner and the mother of two of their children.

(Bhosip Kaiwi at the Bomana court today)