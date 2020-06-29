Kaiwi’s court mention moved to June 30

Kaiwi, who was scheduled to appear today for arraignment, did not turn up as court documents regarding his case were not ready.

A large crowd, consisting mostly of late Jenelyn’s relatives, turned up to witness the proceeding, but were told to return tomorrow.

Kaiwi has been charged with wilful murder and remains in the Boroko police station holding cells.

His court appearance would see to a warrant being issued for transfer to the Bomana Corrections facility.

While police are still building a case against him, he can apply for bail, but at the National Court.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Lolo Bradshaw, an aunt to late Jenelyn, said the family is mobilising support to hold a protest at the Jack Pidik Park this Thursday, July 2nd, to let the authorities know that the fight for justice for their late daughter has only begun.

“Mi askim lo solid participation lo four kona blo National Capital District, lo 22 provinces, lo sanap wantaim yumi lo displa taim, na displa pig-dog pasin mas stop. Mi laik toksave lo midia, toksave lo femli blo Kaiwi, we are not stupid.

“Twenty two provinces can kill each other, but what do we get out of it? Nothing! No compensation. Nogat disla pipia pasin. Lusim! We want justice. And the family together with 8 million people, will fight for justice.”

(Elizabeth Lolo Bradshaw speaking to media today)