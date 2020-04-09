K50m to be paid to schools: Education Secretary

This payment is Batch 1 of Payment 1 and will benefit schools in all sectors of education in the National Education System.

The Secretary has advised school boards and administrators to use the Government Tuition Fee Subsidy (GTFS) payments to support education in emergency and WaSH programs at all schools, including vocational and inclusive education centres in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Dr. Kombra also called on school boards and administrators to ensure that schools are locked down and that the school facilities, teachers and their families and properties are secured and looked after during the extended period of suspension of classes.

(File picture of Education Secretary, Dr. Uke Kombra)