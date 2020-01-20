 

K15m airport deal signed

17:44, January 20, 2020
The National Airports Corporation officially signed a contract of K15 million with a Korean company to assist in supervising the upgrading of airports through the Civil Aviation Development Investment Program (CADIP).

The NAC officially signed the deal with the Korean Engineering Consultants Corporation at the government house on Thursday.

The CADIP project implementation unit of NAC is administering all the contracts, including bidding, contract awarding and supervision, and the Korean Engineering Consultants Corporation will assist in supervising the work.

Now with projects underway, the NAC wants to ensure delivery within budget and time to increase resources in the unit to supervise the remaining contracts.

The contract was signed by the Acting Managing Director and CEO for NAC, Ephraim Wasem, with KECC preventatives, Seungwoo Phi and Heon Chang Lee.

It was signed before Acting Governor General and Speaker of Parliament House, Job Pomat.

(Article by Jamie Haro – third year UPNG Journalism student)

