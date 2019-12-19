K10,000 for national library

The funds were given in response to a pledge made by the Correctional Service (CS) during a fundraising dinner hosted by the National Library and Archives earlier this month.

Presenting the cheque was Correctional Service Acting Commissioner, Michael Mosiri.

“We are happy to have a connection with the National Library and Archives. In a way, we want to help bring knowledge into correctional institutions by setting up libraries within the institutions, to help educate our prison population with the knowledge that they cannot acquire through other means except by reading.”

CS and National Library and Archives has been partnering to conduct literacy programs within CS institutions throughout the country. The pledge given by CS will assist the National Library and Archives to also look into the continuity of the support to CS with its literacy programs.

Mosiri said: “We welcome the partnership that we have with the National Library and Archives in terms of training.

“We need training for our CS officers and our detainees on how they can be able to run small libraries within the institution to help upskill them and to help them manage those small libraries so that the prisoners can have access to the reading materials.”

Correctional Service is looking to foster partnerships to complement its rehabilitation programs and also to promote the prison industry’s concept under the Correctional Service Strategic Plan.

“I believe that the National Library and Archives working together with CS through the Prison Industries Directorate will definitely go a long way in helping our brothers and sisters inside the prison,” added Mosiri.

Present to receive the cheque was the Director General for National Library and Archives, Kakaito Kasi.

Kasi said: “This partnership between government entities is very important, especially when we are delivering services that deal with people.”

Whilst thanking CS for the support through the pledge, Kasi also emphasised on the importance of conducting literacy programs in prisons.

“I see that the literacy programs conducted in the prisons are very important. We are actually teaching our people to read and write, and Correctional Service is more organised in conducting those programs,” said Kasi.

“We will hold through our support in your literacy programs. The support that you have given us will go a long way, and we will also continue to work with you and support you.”

CS and National Library and Archives look forward to the signing of an MOU next year to partner in the delivery of various literacy programs and services.

(Correctional Service Acting Commissioner, Michael Mosiri, presenting the cheque to the Director General for National Library and Archives, Kakaito Kasi)