Joint Forces College legislation

This is why a legislation will be introduced to ensure the next generation of disciplined forces will pass through a joint college.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Justice and Attorney-General, Davis Steven, says we need to start working now for the PNG we desire.

Accompanied by the heads of the three disciplinary forces as well as ministers for police and Correctional Services, Minister Steven said the Joint Forces College is a way forward for this country.

“We want to start investing in our disciplined forces and its leadership,” he stated. “To reculture and to begin to adjust and align so that these disciplined forces can continue to not only just protect our citizens but also serve in their roles in nation building.”

He stated that the JFC legislation will be introduced in the forthcoming Parliament, adding the social sector aims to ensure the legislation is passed for the program to be captured in the 2021 budget.

Police Minister Bryan Kramer noted the current general isolated operations of the three security forces, saying this initiative could potentially see a reduction in incidents such as the May 9th killing of a police officer.

“Such initiatives of colleges where they go in together, respect, work together, train together, and then return back to their respective positions where they serve the country together.”

PNGDF Commander, Brigadier General Gilbert Toropo, outlined that two classes have graduated since the introduction of the College in 2015. The legislation will ensure the college is independently funded as well as support infrastructural rehabilitation and capacity building.

“This legislation allows for the three disciplined forces’ official training,” stated Brig-Gen Toropo. “We will have our own respective general duties and general enlisters. And not only the initial official training but the ongoing middle and senior management level of training.”