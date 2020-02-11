International Policing Standards workshop conducted

The officers came from Hela, Enga and Southern Highlands Provinces with majority of them serving in the rural police stations such as Kandep, Tari and Pangia.

“The workshop has greatly helped me to see and act differently, especially when engaging with civilians in any police operations in Hela. It has also helped me to respect the rights of the people who are arrested and charged for committing a crime,” Tari Police Station Commander, Senior Inspector John Iara said.

Wabag Police Station Commander Inspector Richard Koki, on behalf of the participants, said the workshop has helped them to always take seriously their roles during law enforcement operations and how best they can serve the people without causing any harm to them and police officers themselves as well.

ICRC facilitator, Sylvian Gainon, said the aim of the workshop was to enhance the understanding of the different officers on international standards for policing and provide opportunity to discuss the main challenges faced in PNG. The workshop also gave an opportunity to increase the awareness of the participants about the mandate and activities of the ICRC.

The ICRC Head of Mt Hagen Sub Delegation, Manish Das, said the workshop is to refresh and update the knowledge of law enforcement professionals on international policing standards in line with the national and international legal frameworks.

The ICRC has a strong working relationship with the RPNGC and PNGDF and have conducted similar trainings in the past and will continue to work closely with different officers, commanders and hierarchy in the future.

(Security personnel going through an exercise before the start of the International Policing Standard workshop in Mendi, SHP, last week – Picture Credit: ICRC)