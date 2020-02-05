Inspectors respond to food complaint, warn shop

The inspectors were responding to a complaint posted on a Facebook group, where it was alleged that the shop was serving fried garlic flour balls that contained rat droppings.

It was also alleged that the shop owner refused to refund the complainant – something which the shop manager, Kili Lin, denied.

Health Inspector Mathew Laba said they did a thorough investigation and made recommendation to the shop owner to improve the conditions identified as unhygienic and safe haven for rats and other insects.

Laba added that if they failed to comply with the notice, they would shut down the shop indefinitely.

In their investigation, it was found that the cooks were not properly attired, packets of smoke were sold inside the shop, the storage and kitchen were in a mess, ceiling not covered and pets were kept in front of the kitchen.

It was recommended that;

A major clean-up within the building and dining area be done;

Rearrangement of stocks and other items in an orderly and hygienic manner, and;

Provision of rat traps, fly catchers and a general fumigation be carried out immediately.

He stated that they would be working closely with them to ensure they comply with it under the law, saying they would revisit the building to tick their checklist to confirm whether they have fully complied.

Inspector Laba said they had so far received three complaints against the shop.

He used the occasion to call on others in the fast food business to comply with food safety standards, discouraging residents from eating out at fast food outlets.

Meanwhile, the Chinese shop owner (name withheld) was arrested and charged with attempted unlawful assault of Laba and obstruction of lawful instructions at the Boroko Police Station on Tuesday afternoon.

(NCDC Health Inspector Mathew Laba during the inspection with shop manager Kili Lin)