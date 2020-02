Central Province Governor Robert Agarobe said Kwikila hospital is now being upgraded to be an interim provincial hospital for Central Province, while a 250 bed hospital will be built at Bautama with drug storage and a nursing colleague.

Simultaneously, a new health centre will be built at Agevairu station, Kairuku, while work has recommenced now for the new Kupiano district hospital.

Negotiations are also underway for the Tapini district hospital or to build a new health centre at Woitape.