Immediate ban on ‘gatherings of over 100 persons’

Health and HIV/AIDS Minister, Jelta Wong, made this declaration today as a measure to control or remove the danger of the coronavirus disease epidemic.

In a ‘notice for the national gazette’ that was issued today, Wong said no person should enter PNG except for:

Health workers or persons assisting in the delivery of health services; Persons entering PNG for purpose of assisting PNG with its response to COVID-19; Diplomatic personnel travelling on a diplomatic passport and who are in possession of a written authorisation from the Health and HIV/AIDS Minister; Flight crews and cargo vessel crews (but they may not leave the aircraft or vessel); and Military personnel

Furthermore, night clubs, sports clubs and venues of gambling activities and venues that sell tickets to patrons to be spectators of sports, musical or cultural events, “must immediately close”.

Wong said this notice will come into force on Monday, 23rd of March, and continues for seven days.