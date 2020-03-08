IDG’s not touched: Haiveta

Governor, Chris Haiveta, said the monies have not been touched.

During the benefit rollout for Landowners of Segment 7 of the PNG LNG Project Pipeline, Governor Haiveta said now that respective Incorporated Land Groups (ILG’s) have been set up, proposed IDG projects will go back to the ILG.

He urged ILG’s to propose infrastructure projects that fall in line with established local and Provincial Development Plans.

“Your infrastructure Developments Grants are there, my Government has not touched it up to today,” said Governor Haiveta.

“But now your ILG’s are set up, all those projects are going back into those ILG’s.

“They will be screened by Wauro and we will only approve projects that are legitimate. That means it fits in with the ward development plans, with the district development plan, and with West Kikori Development Plan.

He added “We are not going to just give you projects because you want it, no. Because it must fit into a plan that fits into the Province. And I will make sure it is spent on the corridor, the footprint of the project.