Hunger, diseases plague care centres

Community leaders of the internally displaced people (IDP) at Asuramba Care Centre in Bogia district have been feeding on bananas and coconuts without any protein or vegetables for a year now.

A village leader now residing in Asuramba said the acute hunger that began at the beginning of 2019 as a result of the dry season, is continuing despite the heavy rainfalls that have started.

Bruce Silla, from Kuluguma Village, said people have been feeding practically on dry coconuts and a tasteless type of banana known locally as “giant banana”, which in normal circumstances is a feed for pigs.

He said only recently when breadfruit trees began to bear fruits did it provide some substitute, however the population outnumbers the fruit trees.

Recently, heavy rains began and though the people went back to gardening, these crops will not be ready for yet another 3 to 4 months.

Protein has been lacking in the people’s diet due to restrictions by the locals for the IDPs to fish in the surrounding sea or when someone does go fishing, the fishes are being sold in the market and people cannot buy as they do not have any money.

The rain also brought with it heavy floods.

Such a condition also brings with it additional woes of waterborne diseases on top of diseases already evident in the community.

Too many people are getting sick, stretching the capacity of the local clinic; a clinic being manned by only two Community Health Workers is serving up to 60 or more people every day.

Silla said it is a miracle that people are not dying.

(File footage of some of the internally displaced people)