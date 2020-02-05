Historic academic year opening for Yangoru-Saussia

They include Numbo High in Numbo LLG, Wingei High in West Yangoru, and the School of Excellence in Yangoru Station.

The new institutions opened their doors for the first enrolments on Monday 3rd of February.

The opening of the new schools follow determination by Yangoru-Saussia MP, Richard Maru, to ensure children do not travelling long distances to attend high schools, a daily struggle and risk for students.

It also ensures students are not kicked out of the education system due to the lack of spaces in existing high schools.

The Numbo High School at Handra in Numbo LLG and the Wingei High School in West Yangoru LLG will both enroll 120 students each.

The School of Excellence at Yangoru Station will enroll 60 students who are the top 5% from all the high schools in the District, focusing on maths and science. Its supported by the Australian Government.

MP, Richard Maru, said it is a dream come true and was grateful to everyone who contributed to make this shared-vision a reality.

The Yangoru-Saussia District Development Authority has approved K1 Million each for Wingei and Numbo High Schools, in the 2020 Budget to complete the projects for more students and teachers next year.

The Board also approved K1 Million to transform the current Yangoru Secondary School (YSS) into a boarding school.

Maru said Yangoru- Saussia Secondary will eventually become part of the School of Excellence concept and will enroll the top 5% students in the District in the Social Science stream.

Work on the dormitories and messing facilities will commence soon, with boarding to commence in 2021: a first in its 46 year history.

The MP said these are all strategies to improve the quality of education in Yangoru Saussia District, leaving no boy or girl behind, and ultimately make the District an educated and knowledge-based society.