Higher education refutes social media claim

In a statement, Secretary Fr Jan Czuba said: “We would like to advise our colleagues and our dear students in all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to be very vigilant concerning information spread across social media (Facebook).

“We currently have a situation where someone irresponsible is circulating false information that the Department is recommending closure of the academic year. This information is ethically and legally wrong and we regret that some people are trying to destabilise the peace and harmony during this State of Emergency.

“Please be advised that the Department’s position is to resume the academic year. I have written letters addressed to the Prime Minster and SOE Controller for all HEIs to resume classes and complete the academic year.

“DHERST communicates to all Higher Education Institutions regularly on any decisions via e-letters. The Department does not use social media during the State of Emergency to communicate with HEIs.

“Do not allow yourself to be misinformed and misled by false information circulated on social media.

“Official statements will only be announced by the Secretary as per orders received from the SOE Controller and NEC.

“DHERST maintains a reputable partnership with all HEIs to ensure that our students, academic and non-academic staff, are safe and can work in a stable environment to achieve their highest potential by completing their studies.”

(Secretary Fr Jan Czuba)