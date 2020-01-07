 

Heed weather warning, do not go to sea

14:10, January 7, 2020
Provincial disaster coordinator, Steven Tobesa, is discouraging residents in Milne Bay Province from travelling out to sea in rough weather.

He sounded this warning after two men went missing when their dinghy capsized on December 24, 2019, in the waters of Esa’ala district. This is a separate incident from another dinghy that also capsized on the same day, with only one person reported missing.

Tobesa said some of his officers have already carried out awareness in Alotau town and nearby villages, urging locals to adhere to disaster warnings.

He elaborated that the provincial disaster office lacks logistical resources, including boats and radio network, to advise locals to take extra precaution at this time.

(Article by Jim John – third year UPNG Journalism student)

