Heed 2020 UPNG fee structure, advises council

The fee structure has been approved by the University Council.

The compulsory fees payable by all PNG citizens, both undergraduate and honours students, are as follows; Waigani Campus is K2,939, Taurama Health Science K3,029, Taurama BOS, MBB, DAS is K3,275 and Taurama Nursing is K3,180.

Accommodation fees for residential students and inclusive of meals are as follows;

Basic Twin Share at Waigani Campus is K8,562, at Taurama Health Sciences K8,890, Taurama BOH/BOS, MBBS, DAS is K10,247 and at Taurama nursing is K9,883.

The compulsory fees for PNG citizens, South Pacific and other international undergraduate students will remain the same as in 2019.

All new students who have been selected to study at UPNG will receive a letter of offer and an invoice for the payment of the compulsory fees in full by Friday 7th February, 2020.

The university council has advised all new students to pay the compulsory fees at the date given to avoid the automatic withdrawal of the offer and place at the university.

Fees payable by students of TESAS scholarship will be adjusted based on the level of subsidy specified by the Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology under TESAS.

The UPNG council has concluded that the allocation of available rooms in the halls of residence is subject to the full payment of the compulsory fees prior to the completion of the online application form for accommodation.

Upon the successful acceptance of each application for accommodation, respective students and sponsors will pay 50 percent of the board and lodging fees by Wednesday 12th February 2020.

Meantime, if students require accommodation upon arrival on UPNG campus, they must pay in full the compulsory fees and 50 percent of the prescribed accommodation fees.

The refundable security bond fee of K250 will be paid by all first time residential students before occupying their allocated rooms.

UPNG council stressed that students who fail to meet the minimum GPA requirements for progression into this year’s studies must not return to the university.

If students are unsure of their progressive marks, they are asked to immediately contact and check with their respective schools.

(Article by Albert Moses – third year UPNG Journalism student)