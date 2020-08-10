Gr 12 Written Expression exam set for Aug 17

This year, 32,841 students from 188 secondary schools, including private and permitted schools and six national high schools in the country have nominated to sit for the examination.

“I would like to confirm that the Department through the Measurement Services Division has already sent out the examination materials to schools in all provinces in the country,” said the Secretary for Education, Dr Uke Kombra.

“All Grade 12 students should receive their Written Expression resource booklet at 8am on Monday 10th August 2020 from their schools of nomination and read and prepare for the actual Written Expression Examination which has been re-scheduled for Monday 17th August.

“Schools in the National Capital District (NCD) are suspended for two weeks consistent with the Pandemic Act 2020 Order following a spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

“The Department of Education advises all students, especially in NCD, to wear masks while going to schools to pick up their resource booklets on Monday, 10th August. By requirement, all students are given a week to prepare themselves well for the Written Expression Examination.

“All the Provincial Education Advisors (PEAs), Provincial Examination Supervisors, Senior Secondary Inspectors, Guidance Officers, Principals and Governing Councils must be vigilant and security conscious with the security of examination materials and through the actual administration following the rules enforced by the Measurement Services Division.

“Everyone involved in the process are advised to avert all tendencies towards any malpractices that may compromise the results. They are also reminded that the penalty for cheating or assisting to cheat in national examinations is non-certification. All citizens are requested to support fair examinations to all, which is in our national interest.

“I would like to wish every student in Grade 12, all the very best in their Written Expression Examination.”

(File picture of Namatanai Secondary School students in New Ireland Province)