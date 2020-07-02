Gr 10 Written Expression exam underway

Records from the Measurement Services Division (MSD) of the Department of Education show that 350 high and secondary schools have nominated about 79,960 students for Grade 10 this year.

The Written Expression Examination was originally scheduled for the 4th of June by the MSD Calendar. Due to COVID-19, it was postponed by 2 weeks to the 18th of June to give students and schools enough time to catch up with the lost instructional hours under the 'new normal' directives. It was again rescheduled by another 2 weeks to 2nd of July to give sufficient time for all.

“The Department of Education is confident that the students and schools are well prepared to sit for the examination,” Secretary for Education, Dr Uke Kombra, said.

“All the provincial education advisers, provincial examination supervisors, senior secondary schools’ inspectors, guidance officers, principals, head teachers of all provincial high schools and secondary schools must be vigilant and security conscious from the storage in school to actual completion of the examination.”

Further, all head teachers, principals and deputies were advised to remain within the school campus during the conduct of all examinations.

“I would like to thank all the parents, schools and education authorities for their commitment, hard work and support towards the effective running of our school systems during these trying times with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Kombra said.

He wished all the grade 10 students ‘best of luck’ in their first National Examination for 2020 today.

(File picture)