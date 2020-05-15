Govt acknowledged for commitment to accountability

TIPNG Chairman Peter Aitsi has commended the Government on taking the first step towards breaking a trend of administrations evading public scrutiny that has plagued PNG emergency public procurement in recent years.

“It is very encouraging to note that our Government has now made this commitment to table a fully audited COVID-19 SOE funding report at the earliest available opportunity. This demonstrates that they are taking the responsibility to set a better example in the way that emergency public procurement can be managed,” Aitsi said.

“During what has been an unprecedented global experience and given our country’s recent financial woes, we must take every precaution to ensure the most effective and transparent use of the resources at our disposal.”

TIPNG recommends that the commitment should be complemented with several key actions over the next 18 days before the report is expected to be tabled in Parliament. To ensure that tangible transparency and accountability is achieved for the current SOE, TIPNG’s recommendations include: