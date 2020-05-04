Governor Parkop assures Central people

Parkop called on Port Moresby residents to respect the central people and let them have access to the markets and services available in the city.

“When Central people come in, they are entitled to go to market, entitled to go to the hospital, to go to the schools, to go to allocated government services that is here that will have benefit to both National Capital and Central province. I want to make that very clear.”

“So on this note too, my brother (Central Governor Robert Agarobe) you have asked for a market to exclusively for Central Province, we have made the decision before, but the opportunity or offer was not taken seriously, so we have had one meeting already, but we will make a decision and we will give you a market”, said Governor Parkop.

“Whether the one you want or another one we offer, we will give you a market.”