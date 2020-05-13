Future looks bright for DWU medical students

This is the pioneer batch of students who would be graduating next year to serve as doctors in rural hospitals.

Half of the 19 MBBS students who had been placed at the Modilon General Hospital in Madang were informed by the hospital management that they would have to discontinue their clinical placement due to the scaling down of hospital services because of the Coronavirus State of Emergency.

Upon this decision, it appeared that students, even those in Kundiawa, would have to withdraw from clinical placements and return next year to complete their program.

However, the Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, directed the University to pursue further clinical placement options for its students.

DWU Deputy President, Father Philip Gibbs, says after negotiations with Kundiawa General Hospital, all 19 students were allowed to return and train at the hospital.