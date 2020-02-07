Funding for Census 2020 to be released

This comes after the last Ministerial Budget Management Committee meeting approving the release of supplementary warrants for January for the development budget.

Secretary for the Department of National Planning and Monitoring, Koney Samuel, who is Chairman of the Census National Steering Committee, made this known during the National Steering Committee meeting with all stakeholders in Port Moresby on Thursday (06.02.20).

He said a total of K50 million from the supplementary warrants for the month of January has been frontloaded to ensure Census preparations are boosted.

Minister for National Planning, Samuel H Basil, earlier made his intentions clear that the 5th National Population and Housing Census must proceed as intended on the set dates. The Census reference night will remain as Sunday 12th July, 2020, as set by the National Executive Council. The theme for the 2020 Census is “Be Counted – No one Left Behind”.

The 2020 Census will determine by how much the population of Papua New Guinea has increased and will also set a current baseline for PNG’s socio-economic and demographic status moving forward.

The 2020 Census operation is a whole of government approach which will require the support of all government departments and line agencies. Development partners have also been called upon to support this national event to ensure Census 2020 is delivered successfully.

(Secretary for the Department of National Planning and Monitoring, Koney Samuel)