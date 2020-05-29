Function of NCD education delegated

Governor Powes Parkop believes this will lift the standard of education and will also deal with imminent problems currently faced by schools in Port Moresby

Schools in Port Moresby, if not the country as a whole, continue to face issues that are long overdue.

These problems include poor school facilities and infrastructure, shortage of desks, the high ratio of teachers to students and housing problems for teachers.

Governor Parkop says NCDC stands ready to work with the NCD Education division to address some of these issues.

“Under my leadership, under the management of our Acting City Manager and all the line managers, we are ready and are willing and are able to work with Mr. Sam Lora and your team to take education to another level in our capital city.

“Our goal is very clear; to provide and create best teaching and learning environment in our country, said Parkop.”

NCD Education Assistant Secretary, Sam Lora, says it has taken 15 years to transfer the function down to the provincial level.

“It is timely and good to provide quality education. We have been operating under policy activity but not right down to doing the actual nitty-gritty of implementing it.

“So when we are moving over to NCD, definitely we will address a good number of issues that we are not able to address when we were under policy arrangement.”

Meanwhile, many teachers in the city have applauded this change.