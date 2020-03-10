Former Dept of Lands board chairman arrested and charged

Tanga was arrested by Gordons Minor Crime Unit today and brought to the Boroko Police Station.

He is being detained, and awaits decision from the police whether or not to release him on bail.

Last month, police obtained a search warrant to Tanga’s property over allegations he had misused office privileges to allegedly grant a land title for a piece of land that already had an existing title.

The land portion is 2353 Granville, and sits between Games Village and the CRC Bethel Church in Waigani.

United PNG Holdings Ltd, who already had the land title, reported the matter to police, who then launched an investigation.

Tanga had initially evaded police on the day they went to his house, but he was picked up by police today, questioned and charged.