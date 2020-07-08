 

At the forefront of road improvements

11:28, July 8, 2020
Gloria Pankau is a civil engineering technician with Kompaini Investments LTD in Arawa, Autonomous Region of Bougainville. She has been working with the local company since 2015 after completing her studies at The National Polytech Institute of PNG.

Pankau supervises labourers from the community to maintain and improve priority roads in Central Bougainville.

She finds supervising challenging but enjoyable.

“Most of the time I am working with males and some are older than me,” she said.

“We are only a small crew but we are still working, as long as we keep social distancing.”

In line with the National Road Network Strategy maintenance-first approach, the Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership continues to support community work arrangements and minor works in Bougainville to improve safety and reliability for road users.

(Local civil engineering technician, Gloria Pankau, supervises works to maintain and improve priority roads in Bougainville)

