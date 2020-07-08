At the forefront of road improvements

Pankau supervises labourers from the community to maintain and improve priority roads in Central Bougainville.

She finds supervising challenging but enjoyable.

“Most of the time I am working with males and some are older than me,” she said.

“We are only a small crew but we are still working, as long as we keep social distancing.”

In line with the National Road Network Strategy maintenance-first approach, the Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership continues to support community work arrangements and minor works in Bougainville to improve safety and reliability for road users.

(Local civil engineering technician, Gloria Pankau, supervises works to maintain and improve priority roads in Bougainville)