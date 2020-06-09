First govt charter repatriates stranded citizens

The first Government funded charter departed Jackson’s International Airport on June 5th to repatriate citizens who have been stranded in Fiji and Vanuatu since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The charter departed with 28 non-nationals onboard; 24 Fijian and 4 Solomon Island citizens to Honiara, Port Vila and Nadi to drop them off and to pick up a total of hundred and three (103) PNG stranded citizens, ninety-five (95) citizens in Nadi, Fiji and eight (8) in Port Vila, Vanuatu.

The stranded citizens are those that have gone for work, business holidays, seeking medical treatment, attending short term studies or training, visiting families and transiting and were stranded due to lockdowns imposed in those countries.

Upon arrival at the Jackson’s, these citizens were screened by the Health Authorities and NAQIA team and then quarantined for 14 days at designated hotels funded by the Government through DFAIT.

This charter now completes repatriation of PNG stranded citizens across Pacific island countries. The PNG Government has now completed safe repatriation of all stranded citizens that were located in; Fiji (95), Vanuatu (8), New Caledonia (10), Nauru (2), Federated State of Micronesia (FSM) (7), totaling up to 122 PNG stranded citizens from Pacific Island Countries successfully repatriated home.

On the whole, as of today, the Government has successfully repatriated 420 PNG stranded citizens. A total of 709 citizens from across the world still remain to be repatriated; 238 citizens across 11 countries in Asia region; 389 in Australia; 82 citizens across 15 countries in Europe, Africa and America.

Following the successful repatriation mission of the first Government funded charter flight, the Government is keen and looking forward to sending more charter flights into other regions which are on total lockdown, to repatriate stranded citizens in the coming week.

DFAIT, including the PNG diplomatic missions and consular posts overseas, will continue to maintain contact with our stranded citizens and provide the necessary consular assistance to them whilst waiting to be uplifted.

(Citizens returning from Fiji and Vanuatu at Jackson’s International Airport on June 5th)