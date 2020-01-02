First ever quiet celebrations: PPC

Provincial Police Commander, Chief inspector David Yapu, commended the Manus people for behaving well and taking heed of the Police awareness.

“We had the liquor ban imposed in the province from December 24 to January 1, 2020. And this also led to peaceful New Year celebrations in the province,” stated the PPC.

“From our statistics, in the past we know that alcohol contributes to various law and order issues and with the liquor ban imposed, it had greatly assisted us with peaceful new celebrations.

“Although our police men and women were out in full force for the new year operations, no major incidents were reported except for minor offences where Police made several arrests.

“We dispatched some of our officers to Pobuma and Penabu-Nalisopat LLG during our New Year operations and those areas were reported to be quiet and peaceful.

“I must thank some of the LLG presidents and ward councillors for supporting police operations in their areas.

“I must also thank the Manus Provincial Administration and the Government for supporting the Police operations with funding of K30,000 for allowances and logistics.”

PPC Yapu commended his officers with Mobile Squad 10 members from Mendi, Southern Highlands Province, for working tirelessly around the clock during the New Year period to ensure peace and good order in the Province.

(Local police with Mobile Squad 10 members from Mendi, SHP, involved in the New Year Police operations in Manus Province)