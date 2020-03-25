Final two bodies recovered in Tambul landslide

Twelve people perished in the landslide which occurred at around 1am on Saturday, the 21st of March.

Ten bodies were recovered between Saturday and Sunday, while the final two were recovered on Monday, March 23rd.

The recovery was made possible through the support of local contractor, Giru Construction, who supplied machinery and the Tambul-Nebilyer District Development Authority, who coordinated efforts.

Local police were on the scene to maintain normalcy while the Provincial Health Authority assisted in transferring the bodies.

Picture: Office of the Member for Tambul-Nebilyer