Fight against plastic pollution in Lae

The billboards feature winning drawings from a poster competition run during a World Environment Day event hosted by WGJV in June 2019.

Primary school students from Bowali, Amba, Butibam, Huonville, St Martin and Milfordhaven displayed their best drawings on the theme ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ and resulted in winning posters picked by a panel of judges.

The drawings were turned into billboards and placed around Lae City.

Billboard design by Bridgette Pari and Joel Aru from Bowali Primary School can be seen at Morobe Provincial Government headquarters and Snack Bar Roundabout respectively, and the third billboard by Clyde Darius from St Martin Primary School was put up at Voco Point Park.

Pari and Aru say plastic disposal is a big problem as they litter the beautiful coastline, end up in the sea, and even kill animal life.

They were happy to have taken part in increasing awareness on the problem, and hope Lae City can take the lead in banning single use plastics.

WGJV’s Head of External Affairs, David Wissink, said the first three billboards have been put up to help the push in Papua New Guinea and Lae in particular, to reduce single plastic use.

Plastics take a long time to break down; anywhere from 50 years for a plastic cup to 600 years for a fishing line.

Wissink said single plastic disposal is a significant problem for Lae hence they want to help remind people to stop using plastics and turn to using biodegradable or reusable bags.

He said PNG has string bilum and does not need plastic bags.