Fairweather’s resignation applauded

MPSDA chairman, Henry Konaka, said: “It is unfortunate that despite Fairweather’s well intentioned decision to accept the Chairmanship, financial and political support was lacking. It is a relief and good news for the displaced people as we start the New Year 2020. There has barely been any progress since the enactment of the MRA in April 2016, apart from the slow process of board member appointments and the interim management arrangements.”

Nevertheless, Konaka thanked Fairweather for his leadership during the last twelve (12) months.

He said the lack of purpose and direction over the past months is evident in matters such as the:

Lack of MRA Regulations adopted by Parliament or its proxy;

No administrative and operational office in Madang;

Lack of resettlement program design/plan including program costing;

Rolling acting chief executive officer appointments;

Lack of an appropriately appointed management team;

Lack of key stakeholder consultation;

Lack of care centre support;

Lack of development planning aligned to the district development plan, the provincial development plan, medium term development strategy, Vision 2050 etc; and

Misallocation of MRA funds and general lack of direction and leadership.

On Fairweather’s reason for resignation as lack of financial and political support, Konaka said this is not true as there have been ample finances allocated as well as political support given.

“There have been financial support to MRA from the government such as the K20 million allocation in 2019 Budget, of which K12.5 million was warranted by the Department of National Planning & Monitoring to end of October 2019. MRA failed to drawdown these warranted funds and shows its inability to spend money therefore during the November Supplementary Budget, MRA budget was cut by K17 million and reduced to a mere K3 million.

“Another K1.9 million was transferred to the MRA bank account in or about April 2019 from trust funds held by Department of Finance, money sufficient to undertake effective design and planning process however, MRA did not do anything to that effect.

“Other possible misuse of MRA funds may include MRA rented office space at the Garden Hills Apartments in Port Moresby. None of these funds is benefiting the Manam people as they continue to struggle and die in the care centres, the plight now going into 23 years.”

Given the continuing dilemma, Konaka said the people of Manam demand that an audit is carried out for all the funds allocated and donated to MRA since 2017.

“Our people continue to suffer twenty-three (23) years on from severe hunger, poor water and sanitation, deteriorated shelter, lack of healthcare and education services, lack of financial capacity and economic opportunities, including insecurity from ethnic clashes and Mr Fairweather’s resignation is indeed welcome news.

“We now call on the Marape-Steven Government to appoint a new Chairman, appoint a permanent CEO and undertake investigations and audits as soon as possible,” Konaka added.

(Henry Konaka – Chairman of Manam People’s Sustainable Development Association)