Expanded Kudjip Hospital opened

17:11, February 19, 2020
The people of Jiwaka and neighbouring provinces will have improved access to vital health care services following the opening of the expanded Kudjip Hospital.

The 10 million Kila expansion project within the ongoing master plan of improvements at the hospital was funded by the Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership, through the Incentive Fund, and includes 2 million Kina in counterpart funding.

It has expanded the hospital emergency room, surgical outpatient area and operating theatres, as well as constructed a new obstetric ward and nursery, pharmacy, laboratory and dental clinic.

A new purpose-built training and administration building will support the training of doctors and nurses.

