Expanded Kudjip Hospital opened

The 10 million Kila expansion project within the ongoing master plan of improvements at the hospital was funded by the Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership, through the Incentive Fund, and includes 2 million Kina in counterpart funding.

It has expanded the hospital emergency room, surgical outpatient area and operating theatres, as well as constructed a new obstetric ward and nursery, pharmacy, laboratory and dental clinic.

A new purpose-built training and administration building will support the training of doctors and nurses.