Essential services will run, assures Govt

Prime Minister James Marape made this undertaking this afternoon in a press conference.

“All employers, including public services, should scale down workers in this period to ensure safe work place from the spread of coronavirus.

“PNGDF is on standby for call out to assist Police in this SOE period and beyond.”

Marape also warned that those people spreading false rumours and organising public gatherings will be charged appropriately.

“Large gatherings of more than 100 people will not be entertained,” reiterated the PM.

The Prime Minister is urging all citizens not to panic as the Government is doing everything possible to stop the COVID-19 from spreading.

“But in the first instance now we want to map out our country within the 14 days to see which part of our country is attacked by the virus as a matter of precaution,” he stated.

“Our people are asked to live healthy and clean, and follow simple, basic hygiene rules.”

(Police Commissioner David Manning, left, with Prime Minister James Marape and acting Health Secretary, Paison Dakulala, at today’s briefing)